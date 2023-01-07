Man rescued from house fire on Indy's east side by IFD

INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis firefighters rescued a man in critical condition from a house fire on the east side Saturday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to a residence at 9004 E 18th St at 6:58 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a single-story house with no sign of fire showing.

After entering the house, crews found the house to be heavily charged with smoke in the interior.

Around 7:08 a.m., firefighters located an adult male victim.

The victim was removed from the house by 7:09 a.m and CPR was performed on the man at 7:10 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 7:18 a.m.

IEMS arrived on the scene and the pulse of the man was regained by 7:31 a.m.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in extreme critical condition.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The fire is under investigation by IFD and IMPD Fire Investigations and command was terminated by 8:38 a.m.

There is no additional information at this time.