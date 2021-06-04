Marion Co. Public Health Department hosting pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is partnering with west side Indianapolis churches for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

They went door to door to spread the word about the clinic, making sure people have accurate information and resources they need to be protected from the virus.

“We are providing the vaccine right where our community members are,” said Shanel Poole, Marion Co. COVID-19 community engagement specialist. “For those who are hesitant, this is an opportunity to come out and be informed, to hear from Dr. Virginia Caine, the Director of Marion County Health Department about the vaccine and about the health benefits of the vaccine.”

On Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., the health department will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, hoping to encourage more folks to get vaccinated.

“I want to encourage everybody to do like I did: we have to trust. Trust science and the fact that we see now evidence that it’s working,” said Ronald Covington, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Pastor.

Pastor Covington says they in the clergy have all witnessed the tragedy of COVID-19, and sometimes even more intimately.

“We’ve done funerals, we’ve been in the homes of loved ones that were not able to actually be with their loved ones when they need it, when they needed them,” he said.

He says bringing the vaccine clinic to people’s own neighborhood and offering an incentive of a $10 gift card to anyone who gets vaccinated will make it more accessible.

“We just want to provide a small incentive to those who may not have the gas or transportation to get here to have a gift card and be able to fill up their tanks,” said Poole. “For those who may want to stop and get some ice cream after getting the vaccination.”

But some, still aren’t so convinced.

“It’s just one of my feelings,” said Frank, who lives in Haughville. “I can’t go by how many people tell me the same thing. I read up and do my homework on it. I think because they’re still having mishaps people are still getting sick and people are still dying from it.”

People like Frank, who we spoke with, are still hesitant to get the shot.

“Those are my beliefs. I can’t prove anything; I’m not a doctor. I can only go by what they tell us,” he said. “But I’m not sold on it as of yet.”

“I think as long as you let people know what’s going on. We are walking around, they’ve never seen us before, people can be hesitant. But I think if we give them some information, maybe they’ll come out and talk to the doctors, really get some information and maybe they’ll feel more comfortable with doing it,” said Synetra Benson, Marion Co. contact tracer.

“Hopefully if we can serve 1 to 200 people tomorrow that would be great,” said Poole. “But anyone that comes out to get their vaccination is a success for us and there’s one more person that is safe from COVID-19.”

When:

Saturday, June 5, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where:

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 N. Goodlet Ave

Indianapolis, IN

