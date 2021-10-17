Marion County Public Health Department investigating more than a dozen units at Washington Pointe Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Documents from the Marion County Public Health Department show it's investigating more than a dozen units at Washington Pointe Apartment Complex.

Residents tell WRTV they've been dealing with mold, broken windows and trash pile ups for months due to a lack of maintenance workers.

Many of the violations the health department is looking into are for mold or water damage and some cases are headed to court.

"I am scared for my children's health," said Lakisha Phoenix.

The health department documented mold or water damage in Phoenix's bathroom. Phoenix says the property still hasn't taken action.

"They just looked at the bathroom and then left and nothing's changed," she said.

Phoenix is excited for court but says the lack of repairs and unsafe conditions is forcing them to move in January.

"It's gonna be cold outside, [the] middle of wintertime right after Christmas during holiday time and I have six children and I'm a single mother," she said.

Another tenant taking legal action who didn't want her face shown says it should've never gotten this far.

"I have had a severe issue with mold, it was all in my cabinets, in the sink, in my kitchen, [and] in my furnace room. I actually believe that's why I'm on a machine now; I'm on a fibulator. I've never had asthma, never had anything, been healthy most of my life," she said.

Her cabinets were replaced and she says the walls were painted. She was due for re-inspection by the health department his month, but it didn't go well.

"When they came, it failed again. Right now my banister outside is getting ready to fall over. The actual foundation is slanted [and] getting ready to fall," she said.

She's now facing losing her home.

"I have public assistance, so if its not kept to code then there will be no assistance and being my lease is up in two weeks, everything has not been repaired like it should have been," she said.

She's concerned about her children who are enrolled in a nearby school and have lived here most of their lives.

"It's cold now, so now I have to worry where are going to go in the winter and I am 41-years-old. My first thought is not to sleep on someone's floor and utilize their floor. It's just disgraceful, she said.

Kittle Properties, who owns the apartment complex, told WRTV it is working to hire more maintenance workers to handle its list of requests along with other staff members.

On Saturday, now hiring signs were posted near the entrance of the complex for the office and maintenance staff.

"I think that's good. I mean, they need to hire people to get in here and get these units fixed up. I don't feel any of us should have to live in these conditions," said Phoenix.

Following a series of violations and WRTV reports, the property cleaned up trash that piled around its dumpster. Kittle Properties says it's now installing cameras and security to keep an eye out for illegal dumping and vandalism.

