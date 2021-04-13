Marion County Sheriff's Office looking into body camera program for deputies

INDIANAPOLIS — Many unanswered questions still remain in the case of the deputy involved shooting on Saturday, but one thing that may complicate the investigation is how there were no body camera footage of the shooting. That's because the Marion County Sheriff’s Office does not have body cameras for their deputies right now.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff supports a body camera program and they are in the process of implementing one.

Right now, 11 deputies have them as part of a pilot program. Those deputies are all assigned to the sex offender registry unit, meaning they were not part of the team that served the warrant on Saturday.

The sheriff plans to request funding for body cameras, dashboard cameras and jail wagon cameras as part of the 2022 budget.

Law enforcement duties are divided between the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD is responsible for responding to 911 calls, doing road patrols and handling criminal cases.

MSCO oversees the jail, the 911 dispatch center and they serve criminal warrants, which is what that deputy was doing on Saturday before the shooting.

IMPD is working with the Marion County prosecutor on the investigation into this shooting. An internal investigation is also underway at the MCSO to see if the deputy violated any general orders.