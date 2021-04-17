Mental health experts urge Hoosiers who are hurting after the FedEx shooting to seek help

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indianapolis community are shocked and in disbelief after eight people were killed at an Indianapolis FedEx facility late Thursday night.

"My heart literally dropped not only for those that they have already said have passed away but also for the trouble of those who are still in the building and not knowing where that suspect was. My heart was crushed," Danyette Smith said.

"Unbelievable. Especially at a work site it was definitely heartbreaking. Prayers go out to the families," Teddrick Hardy said.

"I went completely numb. We're in a community and we are in an environment that is all we hear about. It's like almost every single day we are back to that there's been another shooting," Abby Vesga said.

"It actually hit close to home. When you see all these national mass shootings happen across America or across the world you never think it will take place in your own backyard," Dee Ross said.

"I feel for these families who I don't know and their lives have been wrapped up or something. It could've been prevented," Breonna Anderson said.

After a year of losing loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental toll it's taken on so many, mental health experts are urging Hoosiers to reach out to their support network.

This is not the time to be shy about two things: One, asking for help or two, telling someone that you have a concern about them, Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor with Community Health Network said. "This is the time to let people know that you have a concern and that there is help available," he said.

Richardson recommends calling 211, a resources and referrals hotline but there's also a mental health crisis hotline associated with it.

If you are not sure where to go what to do which mental health center or what mental health professional might be appropriate for you you can call them and ask them those questions.