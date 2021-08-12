Miss Indiana USA makes increasing diversity, getting more women into STEM her focus

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly crowned Miss Indiana USA is off to a big start. She's got some major plans to place emphasis on diversity and getting more women involved in STEM.

“I said, God if it is your will let it be done; and I took a deep breath,” A’Niyah Birdsong said.

Birdsong remembers her crowning moment; she says it all still feels like a dream but now that she does hold the title of Miss Indiana USA it's no time to rest.

“My platform, STEM, is about cultivating future steminists, women are underrepresented in that field,” she said.

The Indiana University biology graduate wants to encourage more women to into science, technology, engineering and mathematics and she's leading by example. But that's not the only movement she's pushing.

“I have an initiative called, Dare to Disrupt. It’s about challenging the status quo and not being complacent with nos,” said Birdsong.

This Anderson native said she was raised by strong women who taught her how to fix her crown so it’s only right that she helps other ladies to fix theirs and stand out but that's not where the buck stops for this reigning queen.

“Pushing diversity and inclusion to make sure if you see areas that lack representation and diversity, we got to make sure we are putting ourselves in those spaces,” Birdsong added.

In November, she will compete for the title of Miss USA. Regardless of the outcome, she knows it’s about making an impact rather than an impression.