Morgantown Residents concerned over water issues after days without running water

MORGANTOWN-- For the first time since Christmas Eve, a central Indiana town has its water back. Residents of Morgantown in Morgan County are breathing a sigh of relief. But community members say that the water issues will likely continue. The reason they spent so many days without water was due to a watermain break on Christmas eve. That watermain break drained the water tower which took days to refill.

April King has lived in Morgantown for 7 years. She says sometimes the water will be brown when it comes out of the faucet and that water issues are nothing new.

"Boil orders have been a constant thing,” King said. “Back in the summer of 2021 we had a main break, and it drained our tower completely we were without water then for like 2 days."

King has 7 kids and didn't have water during the holidays. Tuesday was the first time she was able to shower in her own home.

"Not being able to wash dishes, cook, shower, flush the toilets it was a little stinky of a situation, " King said.

Her story is like other people that live in the community. Town council member Courtney Allen says a combination of multiple factors caused a delay in peoples water service being restored.

"Unfortunately, the combination of the Holiday weekend, the freezing cold weather, the large size of the break, our wells weren't keeping up," Allen said.

Allen says the council plans on figuring out a way to have an emergency back up so something like this doesn't happen again.

"We had already been in talks, the council and DPW with Brown County water for potentially an emergency connection for back up,” Allen said. “Which the idea would be in a situation like this we'd be able to have an emergency back to run through the town so our wells could fill."

She says they will also be looking in to how large their well is to see if they need upgrades as well as their water pumps. She added that the infrastructure is old and needs some long overdue updates. Currently, a storm water and sewer project is underway, but those updates have nothing to do with the water infrastructure.

As for residents like April King, she just wants town officials to be honest about what’s happening.

"We just got a new water tower a few years back, so they are like why is this happening why is it this way,” King said. “So just a little more transparency, a little more openness, a little more communication. Communication is key with everything. “

Town officials say people who live in Morgantown are still under a boil order until further notice. They are also giving out bottles of water to people who may need it. They say if you need water contact the Morgantown Fire Department or Courtney Allen herself.

