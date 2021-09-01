Mother, community remember Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT — Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, lost his live serving the US and helping others.

It's something his mother, Coral Briseno, says her son was known for.

Briseno describes her son as “the kind of person you want to be around” and someone who cares about everybody.

Cpl. Sanchez joined the US Marines in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

“He told me mommy I'm going to join just because I'm going to make you proud,” Briseno said.

Briseno said she was very close with her son and the two last spoke the Monday before the attack in Afghanistan.

She says a friend of his who was also stationed in Afghanistan reached out to her recently and told her that Cpl. Sanchez was rescuing children during his final hours.

Briseno says she wants her son's legacy of helping young people to live on, so she's working to create a scholarship fund in his name.

“Since his last thing that he was doing was saving kids and saving those little kids that he didn't even know I want to start a scholarship and I want my kid to be remembered for years and years,” Briseno said.

She is surrounded by a community ready to make that happen.

She tells us there is no doubt that her son accomplished what he set out to do.

“I feel so much peace in my heart and so much, in the middle of all my pain, I feel so proud of my kid.”

The scholarship fund is still being set up.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying to support the family.

Relatives reached out to the business “Priceless Banners and Apparel” to buy a sign for their yard.

Owner David Price tells WRTV he insisted on providing his shop’s services for the family for free.

“It is my honor and privilege to give the family as much as I can in a situation like this. It's a big deal for Cass County, a big deal for Logansport. What an honor that this man served our country and gave his life for the United States,” said Price.

Price says he will print additional signs and shirts for the community. The proceeds will be donated to the scholarship fund Cpl. Sanchez’s mother wants to create.