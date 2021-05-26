Mother seeks justice in daughter's death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother vows she won’t stop fighting for justice for her daughter. Tatyana Sims was killed in Sept. 2019, and her murder remains unsolved.

“She was amazing. Absolutely amazing," Amanda Davis, Tatyana's mother said.

At only 20 years old, Sims was killed in her own home on the city's northeast side.

“They shot her house 47 times,” Davis said.

Her three-year-old baby was also hit by gunfire, but survived.

“My granddaughter now has to grow up without a mother,” Davis said. “The last thing that she's seen of her mother is being taken out on a stretcher never to see her again. No child should ever have to go through that. That baby is going to be scarred for the rest of her life. She remembers things that no three-year-old at the time should remember.”

Davis is making it her mission to find who killed her daughter.

“She should be safe in the comfort of her home. It hurts,” she said. “And with murders just rising and rising, we need more people out here to solve these.”

Davis explained that her Tatyana got involved with the wrong crowd and felt her life was at risk. Now, her family is paying the ultimate price for it.

“It’s not right it’s not humane,” Davis said. “These people have no regard for life whatsoever no more. There’s no regard.”

She hopes someone comes forward, that police don’t stop searching for the killer and other parents don’t experience what she does every day.

“People need to be cautious of who they have in our lives,” she said. “If you have a bad feeling about somebody come get them out of your life immediately. Don’t give them a chance after chance after chance.”

If you know anything or have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.