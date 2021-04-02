Watch
Mother with cystic fibrosis is grateful vaccine eligibility opened to her daughter

A local mom with cystic fibrosis is excited her kid in college can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 02, 2021
Most of us are worried about bringing COVID-19 to our homes and to our loved ones. But when someone in your household is high-risk that worry is heightened.

Dania Whittey battles cystic fibrosis. The disease weakens her immune system, putting her in the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19.

For the last year, she, her husband, and two daughters have been careful.

Her oldest is in college and her youngest goes to school and participates in extracurricular activities. Whittey says it’s always in the back of all of their minds that one of them could be bringing home the virus.

So now that her college-aged daughter can get the vaccine Whittey is letting out a sigh of relief, now hopeful her 14-year-old will be eligible soon.

“I would feel better if we were all vaccinated, it would just make me have that one little worry in my ear be gone,” said Whittey.

To sign for to get the vaccine head to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

