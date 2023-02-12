Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the Johnson County Coroner's Office posted that they were helping Greenwood Police investigate the crash on their Facebook page.

According to the coroner, a crash occurred between a motorcyclist and vehicle at Worthsville Rd and Eastwood St. at approximately 7:16 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The driver was identified as Ethan Myer Paulin, 20, of Greenwood.

A crash investigation is being completed by Greenwood Police Department.

This is a developing story.

