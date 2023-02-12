Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 11:07:57-05

GREENWOOD — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the Johnson County Coroner's Office posted that they were helping Greenwood Police investigate the crash on their Facebook page.

According to the coroner, a crash occurred between a motorcyclist and vehicle at Worthsville Rd and Eastwood St. at approximately 7:16 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The driver was identified as Ethan Myer Paulin, 20, of Greenwood.

A crash investigation is being completed by Greenwood Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.