Nickelback at Ruoff Aug. 19

Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair
Arthur Mola/AP
Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 11:26:39-05

NOBLESVILLE – Nickelback will bring their Get Rollin' tour to Noblesville with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country star Josh Ross this summer.

The show hosted by the Coors Light Concert Series will be on Saturday, Aug. 19. at the Ruoff Music Center.

Nickelback's 2023 tour features songs from their new album Get Rollin', the band's first album in five years released in Nov. 2022. The album debuted #2 on Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts.

Check out the Band's announcement video.

Tickets go on sale on the Live Nation website starting Friday, Jan.27 at 10 a.m. local time.

