No $1B jackpot winners in Powerball drawing; Jackpot grows

No tickets sold for Monday night's Powerball jackpot matched all of the numbers needed to win the $1 billion dollar prize.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, the Multi-State Lottery Association says more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes in the Halloween night drawing.

One ticket in sold in Indiana matched all five white numbers to win a $1 million dollar prize. The Hoosier Lottery hasn't yet announced where in the state the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The prize for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion dollars.

The largest jackpot ever won was in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.