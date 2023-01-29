Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Off-road vehicle accident leaves Martinsville man dead

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 13:14:26-05

MORGAN COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left a Martinsville man dead in Morgan County.

On Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1200 block of West McClure Road by a family member that found Daniel Holley, 46.

The family member found Holley unresponsive and trapped under an off-road vehicle.

Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Holly was operating the off-road vehicle without safety equipment or restraints when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to learn more.

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.