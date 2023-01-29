Off-road vehicle accident leaves Martinsville man dead

MORGAN COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left a Martinsville man dead in Morgan County.

On Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1200 block of West McClure Road by a family member that found Daniel Holley, 46.

The family member found Holley unresponsive and trapped under an off-road vehicle.

Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Holly was operating the off-road vehicle without safety equipment or restraints when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it.

The accident is still under investigation.

