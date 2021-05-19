On Day 3, drivers are quickly learning to navigate around North Split closure

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked three days since the I-65 North Split closed for a major rebuilding project.

The closure is in one of the busiest traffic arteries in the state. It's been a main route for drivers heading downtown and through Indianapolis for decades.

Those who have been trying to get around the recent closure said they've been noticing extra traffic on city streets and explained it can be confusing figuring out where to exit on the interstate.

“There's a lot more traffic and the signs are a little more confusing,” one driver said. “We couldn't tell where to exit and the cones were spread out so we drove through the cones, through the construction.”

Electronic signs warn drivers of the closure as they approach downtown. Some said practicing your route is key.

“I think everybody should go look at it and see, OK, now which way can I go if you have to go to work, yeah check it out. Drive around because it really is not that bad, but you’ve got to just check it out,” said another.

Others said they plan to avoid the area completely.

“If you're coming down I-65 heading east it's a little confusing with all the semi's wanting to get over, so I'd really avoid it,” another driver said.

INDOT said so far the closure is going according to plan and they have not had any major issues reported. The North Split is expected to be closed for construction for about a year and a half.