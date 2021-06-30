Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

One-Act Play coming to Park at the Phoenix

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 22:31:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Stories of hope and recovery will take the stage in downtown Indianapolis this week.

The Park at the Phoenix is the new outdoor venue at the Phoenix Theatre, and will host a one-act play called, Sleepaway, on Wednesday. It's presented by the nonprofit theater company, Summit Performance Indianapolis.

The show is about the kindness of strangers and women's journeys of resilience. The stories are based on interviews with around 20 women in the local community.

Creators and performers with the Summit hope that the performance helps people rethink addiction and recovery.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.