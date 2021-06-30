One-Act Play coming to Park at the Phoenix

INDIANAPOLIS — Stories of hope and recovery will take the stage in downtown Indianapolis this week.

The Park at the Phoenix is the new outdoor venue at the Phoenix Theatre, and will host a one-act play called, Sleepaway, on Wednesday. It's presented by the nonprofit theater company, Summit Performance Indianapolis.

The show is about the kindness of strangers and women's journeys of resilience. The stories are based on interviews with around 20 women in the local community.

Creators and performers with the Summit hope that the performance helps people rethink addiction and recovery.

