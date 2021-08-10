One-on-One: Mayor Hogsett on proposed fiscal package and fighting crime in Indianapolis

Major Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, sat down with WRTV's Rafael Sanchez on Good Morning Indiana the morning after he introduced a proposed $400 million financing package for 2022 to the City-County Council.

A large portion focuses on crime reduction initiatives.

During the interview, Mayor Hogsett said the following about his work to reduce crime in Indianapolis:

"As far as the public is concerned, I want the numbers of gun violence to go down. Now, it's not something that I wave a magic wand and it'll change overnight. But over the course of these next three years, in particular, I want to make sure that we have in place policies that will stop the rising level of gun violence, and hopefully, in meaningful ways, reduce it."

