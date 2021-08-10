Watch
One-on-One: Mayor Hogsett on proposed fiscal package and fighting crime in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett sits down with WRTV's Rafael Sanchez for a one-on-one about the city's crime and the proposed fiscal package.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 11:10:15-04

Major Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, sat down with WRTV's Rafael Sanchez on Good Morning Indiana the morning after he introduced a proposed $400 million financing package for 2022 to the City-County Council.

A large portion focuses on crime reduction initiatives.

During the interview, Mayor Hogsett said the following about his work to reduce crime in Indianapolis:

"As far as the public is concerned, I want the numbers of gun violence to go down. Now, it's not something that I wave a magic wand and it'll change overnight. But over the course of these next three years, in particular, I want to make sure that we have in place policies that will stop the rising level of gun violence, and hopefully, in meaningful ways, reduce it."

You can watch the full sit-down with Mayor Hogsett in the video above and on the WRTV streaming app.

