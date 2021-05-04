'Our hearts are broken': Lendon Byram remembered by family

HAMILTON COUNTY — A tragic loss for two Hamilton County families, after a crash killed two teens while on their way to prom Saturday evening.

On Tuesday, the family of Lendon Byram reminisced and reflected on his life and some of the most amazing memories of him they will cherish forever.

"Sharing conversations and getting ready for the prom. And being together. And later on, after we went home getting that phone call was the worst moment of our lives. It changed everything," Gina Rodgers, aunt of Lendon Byram said.

The horrific scene plays over and over for Rodgers and Lisa Lucheon, just hours after they said what is now their final goodbyes to their nephew, Lendon.

Photo provided/The Family of Lendon Byram

"Our hearts are broken, and we'll never be the same," Rodgers said.

The day started out with a well-planned schedule for what should have been an amazing night at prom.

“Lendon was so happy. He was excited that he had coordinated it all," Lucheon said.

Lucheon styled Lendon's girlfriend's hair, Kalen Hart, along with another friend who was in the car at the time of the crash.

"He came and gave me a big hug and said thanks for doing the girl's hair," Lucheon said.

Photo provided/The Family of Lendon Byram

Eating sandwiches and just chatting about life after high school was something they were all looking forward to.

“He wanted to do a few different things. At one point he was talking about becoming a lawyer because he was so good at arguing, not in a negative way. He was on the debate team, and he was good at it. He was actually going to represent Indiana at state,” Lucheon added.

Lendon is now being remembered as a smart individual who was kind, loved music and anime, well respected and filled many hearts with so much love.

His parents Rick and Summer Byram were not ready to talk publicly about Lendon, but they wanted the community to know how thankful they are for all the phone calls and prayers, and to also share some of their fondest memories of "Bubby" who was their only child.

"I've never seen grief like this," Rodgers said.

Lendon Byram’s visitation is Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cicero Christian Church. His funeral will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same church.

Kalen Hart's funeral is scheduled for this Friday at 10 p.m. at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center in Noblesville. Visitation is this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the same location.