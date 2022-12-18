Watch Now
Over 5,000 stuffed animals donated to Indy Fuel Teddy Bear Toss

WRTV
A total of 5,395 stuffed animals were donated at the Indy Fuel Teddy Bear Toss.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Dec 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – For its 22nd year, WRTV collaborated with Indy Fuel as part of their annual Toy Drive to donate toys to children in need this Christmas and received 5,395 stuffed animals from the community.

The Teddy bear toss was held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday. The community was invited to watch the Indy Fuel hockey game against the Cincinnati Cyclones and donate a new stuffed animal to the cause.

When Indy Fuel scored their first goal, donators had the chance to ‘toss’ their stuffed animals in the air in celebration.

Stuffed animals were thrown into the air and onto the ice when Indy Fuel scored their first goal.

Santa and his reindeer were also special guests at the event.

After a thorough count, WRTV confirmed the total donation to be 5,395 stuffed animals, just shy of last years 5,445 stuffed animals.

This generous donation is in addition to the thousands of toys that were received during the Toy Drive held last weekend.

