Over 75 firefighters battle recycling plant fire on Indy’s southside

INDIANAPOLIS—IFD firefighters battled a large fire at Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant on Indy’s southside Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 3000 Shelby St. at 8:09 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and visible flames coming from a building.

The first fire unit arrived to the scene at 8:31 a.m. and they discovered heavy smoke coming from single story metal structure.

IFD

The building is the Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant that decommissions product and recycles it. It has been at that location since the 1920’s according to the building owner.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and 28 IFD units were dispatched to the scene.

IFD

IFD reports that approximately 75 firefighters were on the scene.

IFD

Firefighters got control over the fire at 9:42 a.m.

IFD and IMPD fire investigations rule the fire accidental and believe it to be sourced from a 5t wheel parked inside the structure. The exact cause is still undetermined.

The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

