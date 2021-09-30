Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Parent Life helping teenagers step into adulthood

items.[0].videoTitle
For a decade now parent life has been helping teenagers’ step into parenthood and these parents say the meetings really make an impact.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 07:26:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — For a decade now Parent Life has been helping teenagers’ step into parenthood and these parents say the meetings really make an impact.

Xzavia Johnson is learning about blacksmithing right now. Becoming good with his hands isn't all he's picking up in Parent Life classes.

“We built a rocking chair we learned about endurance," Johnson said. "We have learned about how it takes time to do stuff."

He's gaining wisdom here and that's what parent life is all about. He started coming when he was 16. He's 19 now and his son is 3 years old.

“I have been coming every day and I learn something every day,” Johnson said.

For five years Nicole Wilkes has worked with Parent Life on the west side of Indianapolis.

Parent Life comes alongside teen parents, she says it gives the moms and dads the tools they need to be the best parents possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.