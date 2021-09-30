Parent Life helping teenagers step into adulthood

INDIANAPOLIS — For a decade now Parent Life has been helping teenagers’ step into parenthood and these parents say the meetings really make an impact.

Xzavia Johnson is learning about blacksmithing right now. Becoming good with his hands isn't all he's picking up in Parent Life classes.

“We built a rocking chair we learned about endurance," Johnson said. "We have learned about how it takes time to do stuff."

He's gaining wisdom here and that's what parent life is all about. He started coming when he was 16. He's 19 now and his son is 3 years old.

“I have been coming every day and I learn something every day,” Johnson said.

For five years Nicole Wilkes has worked with Parent Life on the west side of Indianapolis.

Parent Life comes alongside teen parents, she says it gives the moms and dads the tools they need to be the best parents possible.