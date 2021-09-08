Parents express their support in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at Carmel Clay schools

CARMEL — Parents of Carmel Clay students say they want to make sure their voices are heard, as well as when it comes to issues that have recently led to backlash against their district's school board.

Recently WRTV has seen parents speak out against mask mandates at local school board meetings, but back in the spring, we were there as parents voice their opinions about Carmel Clay's ongoing Diversity, Equity and Inclusive initiatives.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker spoke with a group who says their students are seeing the benefits of those efforts.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.