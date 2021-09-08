Watch
Parents express their support in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at Carmel Clay schools

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Parents of Carmel Clay students say they want to make sure their voices are heard as well when it comes to issues that have recently led to backlash against their district's school board.
Posted at 1:19 AM, Sep 08, 2021
CARMEL — Parents of Carmel Clay students say they want to make sure their voices are heard, as well as when it comes to issues that have recently led to backlash against their district's school board.

Recently WRTV has seen parents speak out against mask mandates at local school board meetings, but back in the spring, we were there as parents voice their opinions about Carmel Clay's ongoing Diversity, Equity and Inclusive initiatives.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker spoke with a group who says their students are seeing the benefits of those efforts.

