Perry Township schools looking to hire Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Patrick Murphy is the Director of Transportation for Perry Township Schools. He wants Hoosiers who are looking for work to consider checking out becoming a school bus driver.

“School bus drivers are the first person students see and the last they see every night. They make sure they have a good day," Murphy said.

“Down here in Perry Township, we hire you to retire you we expect you’ll be here for years to come," Murphy said. "It's rewarding bus driving and monitoring."

The job is perfect for someone who is looking flexible hours and the perfect way to make a difference in the community.

“135 routes we have we need drivers for then we need sub drivers 150 number is where we want to get,” Murphy explained.

Murphy said you only need to check off a few boxes to get started.

“Have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record and a good attitude,” Murphy added.

Check out the openings.