INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Officers responded to reports of a person shot at residence at 10739 Sterling Apple Drive.

This area is near 42 St. and N. German Church Rd.

Officers located a victim with gunshot injures.

The victim is in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.