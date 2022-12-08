Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people

WHITE COUNTY – A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.

On Dec. 1, a White County trooper observed a 2012 Cadillac stop in front of a mailbox and continue driving. The trooper attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation when the driver quickly turned into a residential driveway.

The driver attempted to hide items on the front porch of the residence, items that the trooper discovered was stolen mail, police reports said.

The trooper attempted to identify the driver and the woman in the passenger, but they gave false names. There was also an infant sitting in the front seat with the woman.

A search warrant was obtained for the Cadillac and police found numerous stolen items, including gift cards, checks, State ID’s, and mail from various locations from Lafayette, IN to Michigan.

The suspects face misdemeanor charges for theft and neglect of a dependent.

If your mail was located during the investigation, you will be contacted by the United States Postal Service.

