Police continue search for missing Hope woman, 3 years later

HOPE, Ind. – Decatur Police continue the search for a missing Hope Indiana woman 3 years after her disappearance.

Donna Mitchell was last seen on Feb. 11, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, IN. Mitchell was on her way to an address in the area of County Road 60 SW and County Road 600 S. in Decatur County.

Investigators say that Mitchell was heavily dependent on her medication and did not take her medication with her when she left her residence in Hope, IN, that night.

Mitchell was driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license plate 902QAK. The vehicle was also never found.

A silver alert was issued at the initial time of Mitchell’s appearance, but due to a lack of information, the alert was cancelled.

Mitchell was bord January 2, 1963. She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhart jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

Investigators have enacted aerial searches and searched ponds and lakes with sonar equipment in the past two and a half years and have had no results.

An additional set of investigators have been assigned and will be pursuing old and new leads to conclude this case.

Anyone with information that has not yet been shared with police, or has information about ponds, lakes or filled-in ponds or lakes that police may not have searched is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-663-8125.