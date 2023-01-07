Police investigating Avon man and woman found dead in home Saturday morning

AVON—Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after finding a man and woman dead in their home Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100 S.

Family members reported to deputies that they had been unable to reach a loved one at the residence and the person had not reported to work for several days.

The deputies assisted the family member in entering the residence where they located two deceased persons.

Deputies secured the scene and contacted investigators to respond.

A search warrant has been obtained as is routine procedure in these types of cases.

At this time, the Sherriff’s office can confirm that a man and woman were found deceased in the home.

Both individuals are believed to be residents of the home.

Hendricks County Detectives and the Coroner’s Officer are investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.