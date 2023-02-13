Police investigating death of woman in Shelby county

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman was found dead laying in a driveway on Saturday.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a driveway in the 5000 block south of Smithland Rd. after receiving a call from a passerby.

Officers arrived and found a deceased woman lying in the driveway.

The woman appeared to be suffering from trauma.

Detectives began investigating the incident and were able to develop a possible suspect and suspect vehicle.

Later that evening, the vehicle and the suspect was located in Bartholomew County.

The suspect has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

WRTV does not name suspects that have not been formally charged.

An investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased woman has not been released at this time.