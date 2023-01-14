Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE – Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office was alerted to a crash by a resident near 1800 N 900 E around 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

The resident reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E.

Officials arrived and found a white 015 Chevrolet Malibu upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the road.

Officials found a male drier in the vehicle who was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south on County Road 900 E and drove left of 900 block N of 900 E when they slid off the east side of the road.

The vehicle went into a wooded ravine and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Officials say that the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe speed to be a contributing factor of the crash and toxicology results are currently pending.

The crash happened overnight and investigators believe it likely happened anytime after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-23-9388.

The crash is still under investigation and the identity of the deceased will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date.