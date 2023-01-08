Police investigating fatal crash on Indy’s East side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night on Indy’s East side.

Officers responded to a personal injury accident at E. 32nd St. and N. Emerson Ave. on Saturday night.

IMPD reports that the accident involved only one vehicle with three passengers inside.

Officers report that they know the vehicle hit a tree but aren't sure what else the vehicle hit.

An adult male inside the vehicle died at the scene. The other two passengers were also two adult males.

One of the adult males was transported to Eskenazi hospital with a laceration on his chin.

The other male was transported to Methodist hospital with a possible broken leg and an arm injury.

The deceased male has not yet been identified.

Officials are only aware of the one vehicle being involved in the accident and have no other witnesses of the incident.

The two adult males are also unable to give any additional information at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Snow at 317-327-6197 and anyone who would like to remain anonymous to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

