Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 08, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.

At approximately 5PM, IMPD officers observed a stolen vehicle near Southeastern & Keystone.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver took off and led officers on a 15 minute high speed chase.

The suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an innocent motorist and then crashed into some trees at the intersection of Shelby and Keystone.

Shortly after the stolen vehicle burst into flames.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle by IMPD and taken into custody.

The suspect crashed into an innocent vehicle car with a pregnant woman inside.

A pregnant woman was inside the vehicle that the suspect crashed into.

EMS evaluated the pregnant passenger, and she refused transport to the hospital.

The suspect was wanted on multiple warrants including attempted murder.

This is a developing story.

