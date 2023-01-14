Police report a man was shot and killed by his son Friday night in Anderson

ANDERSON – Anderson police have reported the death of a man after an altercation led to him being shot by his son.

On Friday night, Anderson police responded to the 500 block of W. 2nd St. on reports of multiple shots fired.

Police arrived and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An armed suspect was found located nearby and placed in custody by police.

Officers treated the wounded victim at the scene and later transported the man to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was the son of the victim. The father and son were involved in an altercation that led to the son shooting his father.

Early Saturday morning, Anderson Police was notified that the victim died at the hospital.

The man was identified as Jerry Wade, 52 of Anderson.

The male suspect was placed in custody and was remanded to the Madison County Jail.

This incident has been ruled a homicide and is still under investigation by police.