Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Man robbed Noblesville Subway at gunpoint Sunday night

Subway Spokesman Raid
Jeff Roberson/AP
A sign hangs outside a Subway restaurant Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in St. Louis. FBI agents and Indiana State Police raided the home of Subway restaurant spokesman Jared Fogle on Tuesday, removing electronics from the property and searching the house with a police dog. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Subway Spokesman Raid
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 18:22:36-05

NOBLESVILLE – Noblesville police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery on Sunday night.

Police say the robbery happened at the Subway located at 17021 Clover Road around 7:55 p.m.

According to witnesses, the armed man approached two employees and demanded money.

The man flashed his handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5’-10” and was wearing a black jacket, black hat, black facemask, and blue pants. The suspect may be driving a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317.776.6370 or Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us .

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.