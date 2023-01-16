Man robbed Noblesville Subway at gunpoint Sunday night

NOBLESVILLE – Noblesville police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery on Sunday night.

Police say the robbery happened at the Subway located at 17021 Clover Road around 7:55 p.m.

According to witnesses, the armed man approached two employees and demanded money.

The man flashed his handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5’-10” and was wearing a black jacket, black hat, black facemask, and blue pants. The suspect may be driving a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317.776.6370 or Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us .