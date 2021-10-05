Watch
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million

Posted at 9:59 PM, Oct 04, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're planning to play Powerball Monday night, the jackpot may be higher than you thought!

It climbed to $685 million on Monday due to brisk ticket sales ahead of tonight's drawing. If you take the cash option it's $485.5 million.

40 drawings without a winner has allowed the jackpot to grow to the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning are at 292.2 million to one. Tickets are $2 dollars, but if you planned on playing, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 p.m.

