'Rethink Your Drink' Day sheds light on the health consequences of consuming sugary drinks

Posted at 1:05 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 01:12:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — 30 gallons. That's the average amount of sugary drinks American kids consume yearly and it's a choice with health consequences.

Friday marked "Rethink Your Drink" Day. It's a day dedicated to really stopping and thinking about choices when it comes to consuming sugar, sweetened beverages.

Those are not limited to just sodas. Sugar, sweetened drinks include sports drinks, sweetened teas and energy drinks. Consuming too much sugar increases the likelihood of developing cavities, diabetes and heart disease; especially in children.

