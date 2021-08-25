Riley doctors give blood to help with shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors, nurses and other team members at Riley Children's Health save lives every day through treatment and care.

On Tuesday, they helped save lives in a different way: by donating blood.

Versiti Blood Center teamed up with Riley to host a blood drive for employees. It comes amid an ongoing blood shortage across the country.

Participants say giving back comes naturally to the team at Riley.

While this specific blood drive was for Riley workers, organizers say you don't have to be a healthcare hero to make a difference, and even save a life.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood through Versiti by clicking here.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.