Rushville teen formerly hospitalized with COVID-19 complication, fulfills dream at Victory Field

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports. From the fight of his life to the pitcher's mound. Earlier this week, we shared an update about a Rushville teen, months after a COVID-19 complication known as MIS-C.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 24, 2021
RUSHVILLE — From the fight of his life to the pitcher's mound. Earlier this week, WRTV shared an update on a Rushville teen months after he suffered from COVID-19 complications known as MIS-C sent him to the hospital.

Now, he's fulfilling a dream of his. WRTV's Nikki DeMentri has more on his story.

RELATED | What's next for MIS-C? 'So many unknowns'; A Rushville teen discusses his MIS-C hospitalization, message for Hoosiers

