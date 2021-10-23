INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday announced a salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks sold at Trader Joe’s stores.

Twenty people become ill after eating Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks in eight states: California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Three people have hospitalized with no deaths reported.

The CDC said the true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely much higher and may not limited to those states.

People should throw out the salami sticks and wash items and containers that might have touched them with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher. A recall is not currently in effect.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment after 4-7 days, according to the CDC.

Children younger than five years, adults ages 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems might be more affected.