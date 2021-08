CARMEL — Major changes are on the way for some families in the Carmel Clay School District as they learn bus services will no longer be available to anyone who wants them.

Those changes were just announced, and they come about a week before the first day of school.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports on why this district is creating 'No Bus' zones and what parents have to say about this development.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.