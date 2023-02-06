Second Helpings free culinary job training program recruiting for March 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Second Helpings Culinary Job Training (CLT) program is offering free training for individuals interested in a culinary career.

While in the CLT program, students will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills that employers are seeking in culinary occupations, including culinary skills, job skills and life skills.

According to Second Helpings, more than 975 adults have graduated from the program and are now working as cooks, bakers, chefs and business owners in the industry.

Second Helpings is currently recruiting for the March 2023 CLT Class.

CLT will host two information sessions on these dates:

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

The 20–30 minute information sessions are open to anyone who wants to learn more about applying to the CLT program and will be held in person at Second Helpings at, 1121 Southeastern Ave.

Attendees will get to interview for the program immediately after the session. ID is required.

Learn more about the program and complete the Prospective Student online form on their website.

Contact Culinary Job Training Coordinator Tonya Watson at 317-632-264, ext. 114 with any questions.