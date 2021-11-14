Several brands retreat from discount stores like T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ross

INDIANAPOLIS — Bad news for bargain hunters. Good luck trying to snag some designer brands at your favorite discount stores right now.

The problem continues to be the global supply chain issue, and right now, very little unsold clothing is sitting around.

Discount chains like T.J. Maxx, Burlington, and Ross often carry an excess amount of premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

But now, brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, and Steve Madden saying they're stepping away from those discount chains.

Brands were already moving away from these companies' pre-pandemic because they said it's the least profitable outlet and it also dilutes the brand's image.