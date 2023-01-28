Shootings leave one dead and two injured in Indy early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after shootings that occurred early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a fatal shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning at 1900 N Oxford St. on the near east side.

Officers arrived to the area after reports of a person shot and found an adult man with gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Shortly before, IMPD was notified of a walk-in person shot at Methodist Hospital. The person had arrived to the hospital at approximately 5:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds and was in stable condition.

Police do not know where this person was shot and are investigating whether this incident is related to the homicide at 1900 N Oxford St.

Police ask that anyone who has any information about these incidents call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Another incident was also reported as a walk-in person shot at Community North Hospital. Officers located this person in stable condition around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.