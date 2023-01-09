Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening

INDIANAPOLIS – The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.

WRTV

WRTV

The owner Omar Siedahmed told WRTV the situation that happened at the restaurant is unfortunate and that it doesn’t represent his company.

Siedahmed said he has taken legal action and isn’t sure if the location will reopen. He said selling the building is a possibility.

"The Jordan on 42nd and Post is not part of the original Jordan's Fish and Chicken brand. What happens there is completely harmful and painful to the community of the east side of Indianapolis,” Siedahmed said. “I do apologize about the incident. I understand that the contents that surfaced on social media, news articles and reports of the test are very hurtful to the community and serious actions will be taken to address these issues."

The owner of the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken brand, Moe Edous claims that this location has falsely used his business logos and name and the viral video has significantly impacted business at the “original” Jordan’s locations.

Edous held a press conference with media about how the company is taking legal action against Siedahmed.

