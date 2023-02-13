Watch Now
Silver alert issued for 12-year-old Elkhart girl

Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 13, 2023
ELKHART COUNTY — Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aleeyah Cockburn is 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 80 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Aleeyah is missing from Middlebury, Indiana which is 160 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Feb. 10 at 9:45 p.m.

Aleeyah is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

