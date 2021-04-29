Small Business Administration to begin accepting applications for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

INDIANAPOLIS — Additional relief will soon be on the way for restaurants impacted by the pandemic. Registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund begins on Friday and applications will be accepted through the Small Business Administration starting on Monday.

It is a $26 billion dollar program established under the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden in March.

Small business owners, like Trelique Tinker-Martin said they are excited to learn more relief is on the way.

Tinker-Martin owns Pinky’s Sweet Tooth Factory on Pendleton Pike near Shadeland.

The restaurant serves “comfort food” and desserts. Opening has been a dream of Tinker-Martin’s, but operating during a pandemic hasn’t been easy or predictable.

“It's still a struggle just because some days the numbers are low, some days are on the rise,” Tinker-Martin said. “It is just a challenge when you're not getting the income you need because we're living in a world of a pandemic.”

That is why the Small Business Administration announced this Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Small businesses account for over 99% of all businesses in Indiana, so they really are the life blood of the economy,” Stacey Poynter, SBA Indiana Regional Director said. “These are the ones that are on the ground that are hiring local employees. They are the ones that are supporting our local clubs, our local organizations, our local youth sports… they have that civic-minded duty and so it is really important that we keep small businesses afloat.”

Tinker-Martin said she plans to apply for the funding through this program and she is grateful that support like this is still being made available to businesses like hers.

“I’m still looking for more grants to apply to just because it’s a lot to keep up with when you were not making that goal… the grants help, but I think it is something we need to continue to be able to have access to in order to be able to continue to serve our community,” Tinker-Martin said.

For more information visit the Restaurant Revitalization Fund website. You can learn more about other COVID-19 relief options through the SBA by clicking here.