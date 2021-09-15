Some residents concerned over adult superstore set to open on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The idea to put up a billboard next to a highway, pointing potential shoppers to an adult novelty store on the city's south side has been nixed.

However, the store itself, Lion's Den, is set to open in the next few weeks along Southport Road.

It's grand opening has parents like Lisa Susemichel concerned.

"I would really like them to reconsider moving here," Susmichel said.

Despite the location being right off the interstate, she believes the business is also too close to neighborhoods and kids.

"There's enough on the web. There's enough from their friends. There's enough that they can be exposed to that we don't need it right in our neighborhood," she said. "If you look, right over there is Sky Zone and right behind it is a childcare center."

The Department of Metropolitan Development said the proposed location of Lion's Den fits the zoning requirements of that area; a 500 feet buffer away from places that cater predominantly to those 21 and younger is required for businesses like Lion's Den.

"That doesn't mean that children from the neighborhood can't wander right there and see some of the seediness," Susemichel said.

With 45 stores across 21 states, Lion's Den is one of the largest adult toy shop chains in the country. And, they're no stranger to controversy. There have been lawsuits and zoning fights in many of the places where they've set up shop.

It's shaping up to be the same situation at their newest location: 4250 E. Southport Road. It's already listed on their website.

"While I appreciate they want to be in business, we just don't want their business here," Susemichel added.

Many viewers have written to WRTV about this situation. We've learned people have contacted lawmakers in the area asking them to write and pass a law this upcoming legislative session to close down the shop.

Lion's Den did not respond to us for a comment on this story.