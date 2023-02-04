Special Olympics holds Polar Plunge fundraiser in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Today Special Olympics held its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser to support the training and competition of the nearly 16,000 Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

Participants that were able to raise a minimum of $85 for the fundraiser had the pleasure of plunging into freezing water.

WRTV

WRTV

WRTV

WRTV

Kimmi Johnson who plays basketball, volleyball, track and field and softball for Special Olympics, summed up the polar plunge in two words "Very cold."

The Polar Plunge has been a tradition for the Special Olympics for 24 years and 15 plunge locations are available through March 4.

Special Olympics is completely funded by the donations of individuals, as there is no cost for athletes to compete.

"The south side plunge in Greenwood is always exciting. We have businesses, the sheriff's department, schools', teachers," Central Regional Manager of Special Olympics Kevin Aders said. "They're pumped up, they're excited, they love the thrill, they love the cold weather."

Visit Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Indiana (soindiana.org) to learn how you can start fundraising and join the plunge.

