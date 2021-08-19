Watch
Staffing shortages, increase in patients prompting hospitals to go on diversion

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. She looks deeper into critical care hospital diversions in central Indiana and how this could impact you.
Hospital file
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 18, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly every major hospital in our area has been on a diversion at some point over the past few days.

Experts say there could be several reasons why, including staffing shortages and an increase in patients. This is something they will be watching closely, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

This strain on healthcare systems is impacting both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Leaders with the Indiana Hospital Association said one way to combat that and help ensure there are beds for those who need them most is to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

To put the increase in diversions into perspective, Franciscan Health leaders explained they have been on diversion more than one third of the time in recent months. Normally, that only happens there less than 5% of the time.

