State police investigated more than 2,500 hit and run crashes this year

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Police says the average number of hit and run crashes the department has investigated has nearly doubled in the last 12 years statewide.

The department says they have investigated more than 2,500 this year.

“Unfortunately, people don’t want to take responsibility for their actions and they leave the scene and that leaves someone else with having to pay for the repairs,” Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police said.

Kaleb Glodowski, IUPUI student, was a victim of a hit-and-run incident with a semi this week.

“A semi to my left a little behind me decided to merge into my lane and his cab hit my car as he merged to the right where I was at,” Glodowski said.

Glodowski said that semi-truck driver struck his car as he was traveling eastbound on I 70 near the 465 interchanges, not far from the post road exit on the city’s east side.

“I was then launched to the right through the median onto the on-ramp through two lanes of traffic and into the barrier,” said Glodowski.

Kaleb said the incident lasted all of a few seconds

“I didn’t know that my car was going to protect me. I’ve never been in a severe accident like that – I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” said Glodowski.

Glodowski said he only suffered minor injuries, but the driver did not stop.

Indiana state police say they are investigating the incident.

“I think about it, and I got lucky," said Glodowski. "I was able to get out of my car and stand up and walk away from that. Some people don’t get that lucky.”

Police say they have investigated more than 2,500 hit and run crashes in 2021 and more than 2,100 in 2019.

Sgt. John Perrine says he doesn’t have an exact reason for the increase but he says the department is doing what they can so they can and track down the drivers who don’t stop after an accident.

“We utilize investigative technology, things such as license plate readers that can tell us which vehicles were in the area, we work hard to track these vehicles down so the person can be held responsible,” said Sgt. Perrine.

“I just hope people understand they have a responsibility when they are operating those vehicles to stay alert and keep an eye on everyone else on the road,” said Glodowski.

