State Rep. discusses gun safety legislation after shocking viral video

BEECH GROVE – Following the video of a Beech Grove toddler playing with a loaded gun going viral, State Representative Mitch Gore discusses his legislation that aims to keep guns out of children’s hands and believes it could have prevented the incident.

Toddler with gun at Beech Grove apartments

Gore introduces House Bill 1366 which prohibits keeping or storing firearms in a place where a child can gain access. Gore’s legislation has exceptions for self-defense, hunting, sport shooting and does not prohibit people from keeping guns completely.

“Reasonable gun-owning practices could have prevented the disturbing scenes out of Indiana House District 89,” Gore said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt. As a parent, avid firearms enthusiast, and law enforcement officer, I stand with the majority of gun owners that understand the importance of safe storage. Indiana families deserve the peace of mind that their loved ones are protected by commonsense practices.”

Gore has attempted to amend his legislation with gun storage requirements, but it was blocked by the supermajority with previous votes.

“Most Hoosier’s can agree that what happened earlier this week should never happen again. It’s about stepping up as leaders in our community to do better for and by the people we serve. I hope that this legislation can receive the time and attention it deserves on the floor of the Indiana House.”

PREVIOUS: Beech Grove gun store owner shares safety tips after child seen with gun (wrtv.com)

